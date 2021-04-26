CEDAR FALLS — Mark Farley will continue to serve as the University of Northern Iowa's head football coach.

UNI director of athletics David Harris announced Monday that Farley has been extended through the 2026 season.

"This is a big day for athletic department and our football program and an opportunity to secure Coach Farley through the 2026 football season," Harris said. "Coach Farley has had a number of amazing accomplishments throughout his tenure as our football coach and has shown over a period of time that he understands how to work with and develop student-athletes.

"He certainly understands how to run a football program and do so with integrity, and how to make sure to always put ourselves in position to compete in every game we play in, to be a team that is consistently in the playoffs.

"So from our standpoint to be able to lock up someone who has his experience and leadership skills...for us it was important to get this done," finished Harris.

As part of the extension, Farley agreed to restructure his contract to help the athletics department put itself in a more sustainable position to deal with the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.