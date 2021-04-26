CEDAR FALLS — Mark Farley will continue to serve as the University of Northern Iowa's head football coach.
UNI director of athletics David Harris announced Monday that Farley has been extended through the 2026 season.
"This is a big day for athletic department and our football program and an opportunity to secure Coach Farley through the 2026 football season," Harris said. "Coach Farley has had a number of amazing accomplishments throughout his tenure as our football coach and has shown over a period of time that he understands how to work with and develop student-athletes.
"He certainly understands how to run a football program and do so with integrity, and how to make sure to always put ourselves in position to compete in every game we play in, to be a team that is consistently in the playoffs.
"So from our standpoint to be able to lock up someone who has his experience and leadership skills...for us it was important to get this done," finished Harris.
As part of the extension, Farley agreed to restructure his contract to help the athletics department put itself in a more sustainable position to deal with the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are certainly happy from a financial standpoint we were able to make arrangements with Coach Farley to be able to put us in a more financially sustainable position in regards to his contract," Harris said. "That was something important to him, as well. I don't know anyone who cares more about Panther athletics and Panther football than Mark Farley. He always wants to do what is in the best interest of the program even if it means sacrificing something on his end."
The winningest coach in UNI and Missouri Valley Football Conference history, Farley is also the current FCS leader in playoff wins. He has coached the Panthers to seven MVFC titles and 12 FCS playoff appearances, including the 2005 FCS championship game.
In 2007, Farley was named the Eddie Robinson Award Winner and this spring he became the only coach in MVFC history to win 100 Valley games.
Farley is 162-87 all-time at UNI following a 3-4 spring season.
Six UNI players have been drafted into the NFL during Farley’s tenure with two more expected to join those ranks – Spencer Brown and Elerson Smith -- during the upcoming draft set to begin Thursday and run through Saturday.
“I feel very appreciative and thankful to be here at the University of Northern Iowa,” Farley said. “To have the trust and commitment from David (Harris) and President (Mark) Nook to continue to lead this football program.
“Before you move ahead you have to thank the people who got you this far. There are many people within this university, many people within this department that are a big part of the success that we have had and created the opportunity in front of us.”