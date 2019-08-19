This free family event will feature a petting zoo, rope-making, tractor rides and more from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. Families also can enjoy working farm displays, a kids' tractor pull, rock crusher, arts and crafts and the chance to learn how to milk a cow.

 
10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Village of East Davenport. Free.
 
 
 
