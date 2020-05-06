Favre repaying $1.1 M for no-show speeches, auditor says

Favre, who lives in Mississippi, faces no criminal charges. The audit report lists the payments to him as "questioned" costs, which White said means "auditors either saw clear misspending or could not verify the money had been lawfully spent."

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, Favre said he didn't know the payments he received came from welfare funds and noted his charity had provided millions of dollars to poor kids in his home state of Mississippi and Wisconsin, where he played the bulk of his Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers.

"My agent is often approached by different products or brands for me to appear in one way or another. This request was no different, and I did numerous ads for Family First," Favre wrote.

"I have never received moneys for obligations I didn't meet. To reiterate Auditors White's statement, I was unaware that the money being dispensed was paid for out of funds not intended for that purpose, and because of that I am refunding the full amount back to the state of Mississippi.

"I have spent my entire career helping children through Favre 4 Hope donating nearly $10 million to underserved and underprivileged children in Mississippi and Wisconsin.