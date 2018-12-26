When you interview touring musicians, you never know how the conversation, which is usually limited to 15 minutes, is going to go. My conversation with Albert Allenback, who plays the flute and saxophone in the Tank and the Bangas, surprised me because of his willingness to be open and to talk beyond 15 minutes. It stayed with me, also, because of one moment of raw emotion he shared with me: It happened during a show when lead singer Tarriona Tank Ball sang a song called, “Rollercoasters,” and revised the ending in a way that “really got” to Allenback. She sang, “I fly to you every night.”
“I’m in a long distance relationship with a woman I love very much,” he said during the interview, ahead of the band’s Halloween show at Codfish Hollow.
The lyrics, during that particular show, brought tears to Allenback's eyes.
“Man, I was thinking about the next time I was going to see her,” he said. “I was thinking about jumping on a plane and flying to her.”
His words often get stuck in my head when I listen to “Rollercoasters”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.