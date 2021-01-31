Ferreira, Arriola, Lewis 2 goals each, US routs Trinidad 7-0

The Spanish daily said it had access to the document Messi signed with the Catalan club in 2017, which included fixed incomes and variables that could reach nearly 138 million euros ($167 million) each season. The newspaper said it is the most expensive contract ever agreed with an athlete in any sport.

Messi would have to pay about half of that in taxes in Spain.

The report said the 33-year-old player has already secured more than 510 million euros ($619 million) of the total.

Barcelona denied responsibility for leaking the document and said it would take legal action against the newspaper.

"The club regrets its publication given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties," it said in a statement. "FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication."

The club expressed its "absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history."