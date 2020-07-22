Festival of Trees canceled because of pandemic

The annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees is joining the long list of treasured Quad-City events that will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After thoughtful and careful consideration, Quad-City Arts has made the difficult decision not to host the 35th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees in person this year due to uncertainty and concern for the safety of our volunteers, staff, and community as a whole regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a news release sent out this morning.

"The Holiday Parade and all other special events will also not be held this year. This decision was led by Festival of Trees volunteer management team with the full support of the Quad City Arts’ staff and Board of Directors.

"We recognize that Festival of Trees is a beloved holiday tradition in the Quad Cities, and while this was not an easy decision to make, we believe it is the right one.

In lieu of an in-person event, the festival is partnering with KWQC to present a one-hour Holiday Special to air on Saturday, Nov. 21 during the traditional parade hour.

The organization also is asking the community to partner with it for a Day of Giving. The goal is to set up matching donors and sponsors who will help make donations go farther.