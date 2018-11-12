The 33rd Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday and runs through Nov. 25 at the River Center in downtown Davenport. Check out the display of over 150 designer trees and other holiday items that are sold to raise money for Quad-City Arts, an area nonprofit arts organization. Also on Saturday is the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade, featuring helium balloons, marching bands, clowns, floats and more, which steps off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and 3rd Street. Admission costs $10 for adults, $6 for those over 60 and $3 for kids ages 2-10. For more info, visit qcfestivaloftrees.com.

Saturday-Nov. 25, River Center, $3-$10

 

