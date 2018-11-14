In case you aren't already feeling the spirit of the holiday season, the start of the annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees this weekend might help. It kicks off Saturday and runs through Nov. 25 at the River Center in downtown Davenport. During that time, you can stroll through a display of over 150 designer trees and other holiday items that are sold to raise money for Quad-City Arts, an area nonprofit arts organization. The Festival of Trees Holiday Parade, featuring helium balloons, marching bands, floats and more, is also set for Saturday and steps off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and 3rd Street. Admission to the Festivals of Tree display costs $10 for adults, $6 for those over 60 and $3 for kids ages 2-10. For more info, visit qcfestivaloftrees.com.
