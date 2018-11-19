You can still check out the Kwik Star Festival of Trees through Sunday at the River Center in downtown Davenport. Check out the display of more than 150 designer trees and other holiday items sold to raise money for Quad-City Arts, an area nonprofit arts organization. Admission costs $10 for adults, $6 for those over 60 and $3 for kids ages 2-10. For more info, visit qcfestivaloftrees.com.
Through Sunday, River Center, $3-$10
