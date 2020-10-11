Fighter pilot Patrick Parks loved his family, flying

Later in life, Pop and Nan ran a day care, becoming grandparent figures to many local children.

Mary Lee Lazarowicz, who lived 18 hours away from her relatives, sent her children to the Parks' day care. Pop and Nan became her “Iowa family,” she wrote on Facebook.

"Pancakes with Pop on Wednesdays were one of the highlights of the week for the kids,” she wrote, adding that when she stopped by at Christmastime with her new granddaughter, Alivia, Pop “held her tight and there was love in his eyes.”

“My heart was so full when I decided to go back to work that my kids had Nan and Pop,” she wrote.

Woven in among the 60-plus remembrances were stories of Pop riding his motorcycle, working in his yard and hitting the links.

"You could stop by and always get a warm welcome," Michelle Martindale wrote.

Long after he retired, Pop stayed involved with flying and the military through memberships with the American Legion and the Super Sabre Society — designed to preserve the history of the F-100 Super Sabre and the men who flew the aircraft.

Perhaps his greatest accomplishment in a life full of them was spreading his deep passion for America and the wild blue yonder with others.