Final Four promises to be good after bracket of upsets

INDIANAPOLIS — March Madness was worth the year-long wait.

The disappointment of losing last year's NCAA tournament to the pandemic added excitement for this year's bracket and it didn't disappoint with a slew of upsets.

Now that the dust has settled a bit, we're down to four.

One is chasing history. Another wasn't supposed to get this far. Two, both from Texas, have rekindled memories of the old Southwest Conference.

This should be fun.

THE TEAMS

Gonzaga. The Zags haven't lost since February 2020 and have history within their grasp. Win two games and they'll not only hoist the championship trophy for the first time, they'll become the first team to complete an undefeated season since Indiana in 1976. Oh, they're also good on offense. Twenty-seven straight double-digit wins good.

Baylor. The Bears were discounted as title contenders when a late-season COVID-19 pause seemed to slow their roll. No one's saying that now after they swarmed their way through the bracket. If you like in-your-jersey defense with a dash of up-tempo offense, this is your team.