Final Friday reopens 6-9 p.m. Friday at Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. For the wine walk, $20 get you six wine samples and a painted glass, with proceeds supporting art programs. Dick Oberg’s photography exhibit will open. All of our great studios will be open and artists will be on hand to visit. No admission fee! And, you can park in the lot diagonally across the street from us.

