Your location should receive full sun (six hours or more a day for most vegetables), have well-drained soil (otherwise the roots will suffocate) and be fairly level to avoid erosion.

The size depends upon the kind and amount of vegetables you want. A manageable size is 100 square feet, or 10 by 10 feet.

At some point, you'll probably need to water your garden, so the closer to a water source the better.

