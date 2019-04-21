Your location should receive full sun (six hours or more a day for most vegetables), have well-drained soil (otherwise the roots will suffocate) and be fairly level to avoid erosion.
The size depends upon the kind and amount of vegetables you want. A manageable size is 100 square feet, or 10 by 10 feet.
At some point, you'll probably need to water your garden, so the closer to a water source the better.
