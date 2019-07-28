flag across kirkwood

Sean Troncao sets up a water sprinkler with a "slip and slide" tarp underneath. He also hoists a large American flag across Kirkwood Boulevard near LeClaire Street.

Darned that emerald ash borer.

The invasive pest that kills ash trees felled two trees along Davenport's Kirkwood Boulevard that Sean Toncao had used for years to anchor his water sprinkler.

So, this year he had to improvise by attaching one portion of the sprinkler hose to the turret of his dad's Queen Anne-style home, then running it above Kirkwood to a different, still-standing tree on the other side.

The hose sprinkles runners as they pass near LeClaire Street. The water also makes a "slip and slide" out of a 30-foot by 12-foot plastic tarp Troncao anchors to the grassy boulevard. He waxes the tarp the day before and by the time the water hits it, it's plenty slick, he said.

Troncao also uses a boom truck to hoist a huge American flag across Kirkwood, flanked by two 9-11 remembrance flags.

Music with running or walking themes, including "Running Down a Dream" and "Walk This Way" was provided by "Klinger" of the Dwyer & Michaels radio show.

