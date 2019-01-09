The exhibit, "Finding inspiration: From Monet to Matisse," will be on display through Jan. 25 at the Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. It features 90 works of art by regional artists who were inspired by the recent "French Moderns" exhibition at the Figge, which ended its run there on Jan. 6. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

