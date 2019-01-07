The "French Moderns" exhibit may have moved on from the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, but visitors can still view "Finding inspiration: From Monet to Matisse" through Jan. 25 at the Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature 90 works of art by regional artists who were inspired by the "French Moderns" exhibition at the Figge, which ended its run on Sunday. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Through Jan. 25, Quad-City Arts Center Gallery. Free

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments