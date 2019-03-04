Though nearly 90 percent of all retail sales in the U.S. still derive from traditional “brick-and-mortar” stores, consumer taste for online shopping remains large and growing. Over the past two years, the average annual growth rate in sales for traditional stores was 3.6 percent. For e-commerce, that growth rate was 14.6 percent. And for most retailers, navigating the threats posed by online shopping can seem daunting.
The main driver of this continued surge in online retail is Amazon. And Amazon is a beast. As the nation’s largest online retailer, in 2018, it accounted for 48 percent of all e-commerce sales in the U.S. This year, its online share should reach 52 percent.
At the heart of Amazon’s success lies its state-of-the-art online platform. Nearly half of all consumer product searches start on Amazon, and Amazon is the king of converting those website visits to sales. With a website fine-tuned to generate cash, Amazon has grown its net sales by 31 percent each of the past two years. By comparison, Walmart — America’s largest combined in-store and online retailer — had net sales growth of just 3 percent.
A healthy balance of online and in-store sales strategies is necessary. However, most local retailers don’t have the resources or capital to match Amazon’s online platform, which serves as the gold standard for driving online sales. So, given the expansive footprint that Amazon has created, how can traditional retailers compete in such a challenging environment?
I posed this very question to the CEO of a local retailer with stores across Illinois and Iowa. The short answer — it isn’t easy. The longer answer — it takes a fair amount of ingenuity and innovation and a lot of commitment. But the conversation did provide some clarifying insight on dealing with the biggest kid on the block — in this case, a $200 billion retail sales machine named Amazon.
Competing with Amazon doesn’t mean retailers are bound to a strategy of offering low-cost options to consumers. Indeed, most retailers lack Amazon’s purchasing power and supply chain efficiencies to compete on pricing alone. Instead, the focus is on giving consumers a reason to visit the store — an added value, a unique customer experience, or a higher level of customer service.
Throughout the year, this local CEO coordinates dozens of promotional events held at the various stores. These events allow her to promote new product lines and gain access and exposure to new customers. A dialogue with consumers is created to glean insight into customer preferences to better manage purchasing and inventory. The ultimate goal of this interaction is to make the customer’s shopping experience an additive process, providing recommendations and cross-selling to other products to maximize revenues.
These events, interactions and dialogue allow her to build and cultivate personal relationships, and, perhaps most important, create brand loyalty. Even Amazon, in its realm of faceless point-and-click shopping, continues to engrain its brand awareness through its customer loyalty and rewards program, Amazon Prime. In a recent study, Amazon Prime members spent, on average, $1,400 per year, compared to just $600 for non-Prime members.
Make no mistake, building brand loyalty is not a short-term endeavor. It’s a commitment of effort and creativity to engage both current and prospective customers. But as customers become more engaged, evidence increasingly suggests they do spend more. And in retail, that’s the bottom line — sales growth. For this local CEO, engagement and loyalty help differentiate these Midwest stores from others. Yes, even from the mighty Amazon.
