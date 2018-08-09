DES MOINES — Abby Finkenauer said her campaign hopes to work out a debate schedule, but in the meantime she is busy talking to voters in the 1st District.
Finkenauer appeared at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday in Des Moines. She spoke briefly to reporters and then at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox before leaving for an event in eastern Iowa.
Finkenauer, a Democratic state legislator from Dubuque, is running for the U.S. House.
She faces three-term Republican U.S. Rep. Rod Blum in what is expected to be a competitive race in eastern Iowa’s swing district.
Blum has challenged Finkenauer to debate dozens of times ahead of the Nov. 6 election. Finkenauer has agreed to debate Blum, but not on any specific dates.
“We’ve had a pretty hectic campaign schedule, actually getting out there and talking to voters face-to-face,” Finkenauer told reporters Thursday. “We’re hoping to figure out some stuff pretty soon here.”
During her remarks on the Soapbox, Finkenauer laid out concerns about high health care costs, the escalating trade war that is impacting Iowa farmers, and that Republicans in control of Congress may attempt to raise the retirement age for Social Security benefits.
Finkenauer said as a state legislator she has fought Republican policies that she said amounted to attacks on workers and the environment, among others.
“I haven’t just been a vote against those attacks. I’ve been a voice every single time,” Finkenauer said.
Blum did not accept an invitation to speak at the Soapbox.
