Finley, Rucker lead UNI past Drake

With both teams locked into seeds for the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, the Valley's Iowa schools were playing for bragging rights Friday.

Consider them residing at Northern Iowa.

The Panthers shot 47.9% from the field and gradually pulled away from in-state rival Drake Friday for a 91-78 home win.

Sophomore Kam Finley led the charge for the Panthers, hitting 11 of her 17 shots from the field, including 4-7 on 3-pointers, to score 28.

Junior Karli Rucker, a North Scott grad, chipped in 22 points and a team-high four assists as the Panthers improved to 18-11, 10-8 in the Missouri Valley.

Drake, which was led by a game-high 29 points from Becca Hittner, fell to 22-8, 14-4 in the Valley.

Drake will be the No. 2 seed when the Valley tournament kicks off in the Quad-Cities next week. Northern Iowa will be the fifth seed, locked into a first-round matchup with Illinois State.

Finley scored the game's first seven points, staking the Panthers to a lead they would not relinquish.

Finley helped push the lead as high as 12 in the first quarter, scoring 15 points in the period, but Drake pulled back within three by the quarter's end.

UNI used a 13-2 run early in the second quarter to pull away, though, building the lead up to nine by halftime and expanding it further in the third quarter.

