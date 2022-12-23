 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire on West 42nd Street

  • Updated
  • 0

Davenport firefighters battled cold and flames Saturday during a fire at a Davenport apartment building. 

The fire at 1650 W. 42nd St. was reported at 2:24 p.m. 

Fire officials have not released details of the incident, including if anyone was hurt, the cause and how many units were affected. 

This story will be updated as information is released. 

