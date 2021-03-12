Firefighters, faith leaders team up to vaccinate vulnerable

MIAMI BEACH (AP) — At the end of a recent Sunday evening Spanish-language Mass, the Rev. Roberto Cid made an announcement that perked up many gray-haired heads.
"If you are over 65 and a Florida resident and want a COVID vaccine, call the parish office and we can help you," the Roman Catholic priest said, as happy nodding spread through the pews of historic St. Patrick church.
In much of the country, getting the coveted vaccine has been tremendously difficult for many older adults due to complicated and overtaxed websites and bureaucracies — and even more so for those who have disabilities, are homebound or have no family to help.
But in Miami Beach, faith leaders and the fire department have joined resources to expedite getting shots in the arms of older adults starting with the homebound and those in low-income housing, winning plaudits from both the newly vaccinated and their relieved relatives.
"We're not responding with lights and sirens, but we are responding to a need in the community," Fire Chief Virgil Fernandez said. "For many of the vulnerable, we're the first line of defense."
Firefighters already have an "evacuation list" of people they need to get to safety during hurricanes. To go beyond that, they turned to temples and churches that minister to and are familiar with many of the neediest in the community. Rabbis and pastors draw up lists of those who need or have asked for help with a vaccine, for as soon as the doses become available.
One of them is Rabbi Mendy Levy of the Chabad Hasidic movement, who qualified to receive the vaccine due to his front-line work as a hospital chaplain and posted about it online immediately to encourage others.
Levy helps train health care providers who treat Holocaust survivors, some of whom can be retraumatized by triggers such as injections and white coats after being subjected to experiments carried out by doctors in concentration camps. It's crucial that firefighters and nurses take the vaccines to a welcoming setting, such as a synagogue or a patient's home, and visit with them and their families.
"Though it's a trigger, so in general they are afraid, they recognize this is a God-given gift," Levy said.
Firefighter Eric Cento, who has worked two extra volunteer shifts weekly, administered a shot to a homebound Holocaust survivor in her late 90s earlier this year. During his visit the woman showed off family photos and offered him food, he recalled.
“To be able to help someone like that … they’ve been waiting a long time,” he said. “It’s like going to a grandparent’s house.”
While faith leaders assist with the outreach, their help transcends congregations and belief systems. A married couple whom Cento helped get their first doses at a senior community center were put on a list by a synagogue, but they’re not Jewish.