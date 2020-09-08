FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL IN DAVENPORT
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One thing everyone agrees on is that boat traffic on the Mississippi River has been heavier this summer than it's been in years.
- Updated
A man holding what Bettendorf police are describing as a “sharp-edged weapon” was shot and killed by an officer Thursday.
- Updated
A fatal car accident in LeClaire on Monday claimed the life of a 58-year-old woman from Eldridge.
A COVID-19 vaccine could be available earlier than expected if ongoing clinical trials produce overwhelmingly positive results, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, in an interview Tuesday with KHN.
- Updated
Sunrise was an hour away last Saturday when Wendy Ramsdale heard her phone ringing.
- Updated
Davenport Police have located a young girl reported missing Tuesday.
- Updated
The man fatally shot Thursday by Bettendorf police in an incident at a home daycare has been identified.
- Updated
A house collapsed under the weight of a tree Friday afternoon at 1005 Kirkwood Blvd. in Davenport.
- Updated
Davenport Police have located a young girl reported missing Tuesday.
- Updated
The shooting death of Marquis Tousant the morning of June 1 during the riots that began the night before has been ruled a justifiable shooting…