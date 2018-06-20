The First Lutheran Church Folk Arts Fest will be 10 a.m. until 3 pm. Saturday, June 23, at the church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island.
A smoothie express bar, rummage sale, bake sale, youth food booth, artworks, crafts, books and music will be featured.
For more information call 309-788-9661 or email office@firstlutheranri.og
