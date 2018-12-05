WEST LIBERTY — Snow removal following the season's first significant snowfall brought both positive and negative responses from residents, City Manager Lawrence McNaul reported to the West Liberty City Council Tuesday night. The heavy and wet snow was hard to handle, McNaul said, resulting in damage to some mailboxes which the city will repair.
McNaul also reported the schedule for the recently instituted curbside recycling program was thrown off by the Thanksgiving weekend, resulting in the recycling for some residents being missed. "It was just overlooked this time," McNaul said. "Everybody understood."
In other business:
- One of the two liquor license renewals approved by the council Tuesday night raised a few eyebrows. Police Chief Kary Kinmonth commented that the Palenque Bar, 321 North Calhoun Street, has generated the most police calls in town, but nothing to preclude the renewal. Kinmonth also commented there have been no issues with the other business, Jeff's Market, 200 East Third Street. The council approved both renewals on 4-0 votes. Council Member Diane Beranek was absent.
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $265,166.
- The council approved a request from St. Joseph's Catholic Church to hold the Annual Procession for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Sunday, Dec.9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.