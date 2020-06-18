First part of arch floor is raised on I-74 across Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first of six sections of driving surface for the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge is in place.

Installing the flooring system between the westbound arch legs is one of the final steps in getting the span open to traffic. However, the process is more complicated than the "standard construction" that went into the portions of deck surrounding the arch, which was completed last month.

The Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, explained that most of the bridge's driving surface consisted of setting steel beams on the piers that were built into the riverbed. Ironworkers built "mesh" layers of rebar, which then were filled with concrete.

In the case of the roadway between the arches, however, there are no piers to support the driving surface. The 795 feet of decking relies instead on steel cables that are hung from the arch.

"The arch is not just a pretty structure over the river; it supports the deck below," DOT officials said. "One-hundred-eight hangers (cables) will be connected from the arch to the floor sections as each section is installed."