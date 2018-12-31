Angela Meyer, a country singer/songwriter from Eldridge and based in McCausland and Kari Arnett, a Americana singer/songwriter based in Madison, Wisc., are teaming up to play the first scheduled show of 2019 at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.

6 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $10

