DL, Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty, sr.

First team all-state selection had 70.5 tackles, 19.5 for loss and five sacks for a Comet defense that allowed 30 points in five district games

DL, Payton Nicol, Camanche, jr.

Earned first team all-district honors after piling up 53.5 tackles, 9 for loss and 3 sacks

DL, Cobain Polman, West Liberty, sr.

Had 46.5 tackles, 10 for loss with 4 sacks for the Comets, who reached state semifinals for first time since 1987

DL, Junior Tennant, Bellevue, sr.

A first team all-state selection had 62.5 tackles, 21 for loss and 7.5 sacks; was a key piece on the offensive line

LB, Hunter Clasen, Bellevue, sr.

Second team all-state selection piled up 53 tackles, 23 for loss and 8 sacks for the Comets; rushed for 1,620 yards and 29 TDs

LB, Will Esmoil, West Liberty, jr.

First team all-state selection led the Comets with 88.5 tackles, 17.5 for loss; added 25 catches for 304 yards and four TDs on offense

LB, Tristan Hughes, Durant, sr.

Third team all-state selection piled up 76 tackles, 20 for loss and six sacks; Rushed for 1,044 yards and 9 TDs

LB, Riley Konrardy, Bellevue, sr.

A third team all-state selection led the Comets with 69 tackles, 6 for loss

DB, Cory Anderson, Wilton, sr.

Third team all-state selection led the Beavers with 53 tackles and 3 INT; 47 catches, 692 yards and 8 TDs

DB, Cade Jargo, Easton Valley, jr.

Had 36.5 tackles and a team-high 4 INTs, including one for a TD; led 8-player with 1,106 receiving yards and had 20 TDs

DB, Jerome Mays, Wilton, sr.

Third team all-state selection finished with 39 tackles and INT; Threw for 1,271 yards and 16 TDs; rushed for 660 yards and 11 TDs

P, Nathan Trenkamp, Easton Valley, sr.

Averaged 34.9 yards per punt with a long of 53; Threw for 2,619 yards and 38 TDs

