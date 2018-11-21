DL, Cameron Gerischer, Rockridge, sr.

An all-state selection was a physical presence on the defensive line for a Rockridge team which made the playoffs

DL, Logan Lee, Orion, sr.

Despite missing five games because of injury, Iowa recruit finished with 26 catches for 432 yards and 10 TDs; had 44 tackles and 14 sacks with 9 TFL and a safety on defense

DL, Austin Mack, Orion, sr.

First team all-TRAC selection on both sides of the ball had 26.5 tackles and two sacks for a Charger defense that allowed 11.1 points per game

DL, Myles McCabe, Rockridge, sr.

The Rockets' top lineman came back from an ACL tear to earn all-conference honors on both sides of the ball

LB, Zach King, West Carroll, jr.

A first team all-NUIC selection had 125 total tackles with 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for the Thunder

LB, Austin Reed, Ridgewood, sr.

Named first team all-LTC after finishing with 107 tackles and two sacks; 287 yards and 5 TDs rushing

LB, Evan Terrill, Mercer County, sr.

Earned first team all-LTC honors with 51 tackles, 4 for loss with one forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries; 21 catches for 284 yards and 3 TDs

LB, Niko Zarlatanes, Rockridge, jr.

A first team all-conference selection on both sides of the ball by the TRAC was a key piece for the Rockets' defense

DB, Reed Nelsen, Rockridge, sr.

Named as a first team all-TRAC selection after leading the Rockridge secondary

DB, Zac Olson, Geneseo, sr.

A first-team all-NIB 12 selection and defensive leader for Geneseo, which allowed 21.9 points per game

DB, Tucker Sams, Mid-County, sr.

First team all-LTC selection helped the Cougars reach the playoffs for the first time in three years

P, Bryan Ponce, Annawan-Wethersfield, sr.

First team all-LTC selection posted a 37.2 yard-per-punt average for the Titans; also earned first team all-conference honors on offense after rushing for 1,068 yards and 15 TDs

