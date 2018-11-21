DL, Cameron Gerischer, Rockridge, sr.
An all-state selection was a physical presence on the defensive line for a Rockridge team which made the playoffs
DL, Logan Lee, Orion, sr.
Despite missing five games because of injury, Iowa recruit finished with 26 catches for 432 yards and 10 TDs; had 44 tackles and 14 sacks with 9 TFL and a safety on defense
DL, Austin Mack, Orion, sr.
First team all-TRAC selection on both sides of the ball had 26.5 tackles and two sacks for a Charger defense that allowed 11.1 points per game
DL, Myles McCabe, Rockridge, sr.
The Rockets' top lineman came back from an ACL tear to earn all-conference honors on both sides of the ball
LB, Zach King, West Carroll, jr.
A first team all-NUIC selection had 125 total tackles with 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for the Thunder
LB, Austin Reed, Ridgewood, sr.
Named first team all-LTC after finishing with 107 tackles and two sacks; 287 yards and 5 TDs rushing
LB, Evan Terrill, Mercer County, sr.
Earned first team all-LTC honors with 51 tackles, 4 for loss with one forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries; 21 catches for 284 yards and 3 TDs
LB, Niko Zarlatanes, Rockridge, jr.
A first team all-conference selection on both sides of the ball by the TRAC was a key piece for the Rockets' defense
DB, Reed Nelsen, Rockridge, sr.
Named as a first team all-TRAC selection after leading the Rockridge secondary
DB, Zac Olson, Geneseo, sr.
A first-team all-NIB 12 selection and defensive leader for Geneseo, which allowed 21.9 points per game
DB, Tucker Sams, Mid-County, sr.
First team all-LTC selection helped the Cougars reach the playoffs for the first time in three years
P, Bryan Ponce, Annawan-Wethersfield, sr.
First team all-LTC selection posted a 37.2 yard-per-punt average for the Titans; also earned first team all-conference honors on offense after rushing for 1,068 yards and 15 TDs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.