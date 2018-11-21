Back, Seth Feldman, West Liberty, sr.
Unanimous Class 1A all-district selection threw for 1,586 yards and 21 TDs; added 734 yards rushing with 12 TDs
Back, Bryce Lafrenz, Durant, sr.
The first team Class A all-district selection threw for 1,734 yards and 20 TDs; 178 rushing yards and six TDs
Back, Britan Martens, Midland, jr.
Threw for 1,292 yards and 22 TDs against 2 INT; added 1,208 yards on 182 rushing attempts with 21 TDs
Back, Easton Necker, Central DeWitt, sr.
Class 3A second team all-state selection rushed for 1,501 yards and 14 TDs; set a school record with 404 rushing yards in one game
WR, Mason Compton, Durant, sr.
Earned Class A first team all-state honors with 996 receiving yards and 12 TDs; helped the Wildcats win their first district title
WR, Dawson Stoll, Northeast, sr.
Led the Rebels with 63 catches for 903 yards and 7 TDs; finishes career with over 2,200 receiving yards
OL, Joe Lilienthal, Durant, jr.
A second team all-state selection that helped the Wildcats reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010
OL, Dylan Mente, Tipton, sr.
Anchor of an offensive line that paved the way for the Tigers' triple-option attack that put up over 2,600 yards on the ground
OL, Brandt Petersen, Central DeWitt, sr.
First team Class 3A all-district and third team all-state selection helped the Sabers put up a district-high 2,328 rushing yards
OL, Brett Schoenherr, Midland, sr.
Repeat first-team all-state selection anchored an offensive line that allowed its quarterback to put up over 2,400 total yards
OL, Jared Townsend, Wilton, sr.
Earned third team all-state honors for the Beavers; 39 tackles, 11 for loss and six sacks on defense
PK, Hector Gonzales, Durant, sr.
Made 23 of 25 point-after attempts and was 1 of 2 on field goals with a long of 35 yards
Utility, Trey Daugherty, Bellevue, sr.
Third team all-state selection led the Comets with 49 catches for 829 yards and 6 TDs; 35 tackles, 6 INT; 34.8 yards per kickoff return
