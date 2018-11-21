Back, Rashaun King, Mercer County, sr.
Threw for 1,301 yards and 15 TDs while rushing for 373 yards and 4 TDs for the Golden Eagles
Back, Coltin Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield, so.
First team all-Lincoln Trail selection threw for 1,374 yards and 9 TDs; added 312 yards and 5 TDs on the ground
Back, Dawson Schulenberg, Orion, sr.
Completed 72 percent of his passes (131 of 182) for 2,056 yards and 30 TDs with just 3 INT and added 305 yards and 4 TDs on the ground
Back, Seth West, Orion, sr.
All-state selection by the Illinois Football Coaches Association rushed for a school record 1,482 yards and 12 TDs; caught 40 passes for 732 yards and 8 TDs; school record 2,634 career rushing yards; 3 INTs on defense
WR, Trey Essig, Mercer County, jr.
First team all-LTC selection had 18 catches for 503 yards, a 27.9 yard-per-catch average with 7 TDs; 64 tackles and 7 INTs on defense
WR, Jeffrey Holbrook, Orion, sr.
Earned first team all-TRAC honors, had 38 catches for 563 yards and 5 TDs; 50 tackles, 3 INT including one for TD
OL, Daltin Coyer, West Carroll, sr.
A two-year starter at tackle, earned first team all-Northwest Upstate Illini Northwest honors for the Thunder
OL, Alec Lilly, Mercer County, sr.
First team all-LTC selection paved the way for a Golden Eagles offense that averaged over 330 yards per game
OL, Tyler Nichols, Annawan-Wethersfield, sr.
Earned first team all-LTC honors as the anchor for an offense that averaged 25.5 points per game; added 108 tackles on defense
OL, Eli Pannell, Fulton, sr.
All-state selection was a unanimous all-TRAC selection on both sides of the ball; 72 tackles, 24 for loss with 3 sacks on defense
OL, Jake Winslow, Geneseo, sr.
First team all-Northern Illinois Big 12 selection was a key cog in the Maple Leafs' offensive attack
PK, Ryan Fowler, Orion, sr.
First team all-TRAC selection was 5 of 6 on field goals, including a school-record 44-yard kick and was also 56-of-57 on PATs; has 201 career made PATs, fifth in Illinois state history
Utility, Riley Fetterer, Rockridge, sr.
Dynamic two-way player finished with 16 TDs and more than 1,400 total yards on the season despite missing five games with injury
