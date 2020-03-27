First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Charlie Farmer;Moline;Jr.;45-3, fifth at 3A state, Big 6 champion, regional and sectional champion, ranked 15th nationally by InterMat

113;Noah Tapia;Moline;Fr.;40-8, 3A state qualifier, Big 6 champion, regional champion, sectional runner-up

120;Peyton Westlin;North Scott;So.;39-15, fourth at 3A state, MAC champion, district runner-up, third at Ed Winger Invitational

126;Luke Henkaus;Geneseo;Sr.;38-9, Big 6 champion, 2A state qualifier, regional runner-up, third at sectionals

132;Kole Brower;Moline;So.;40-6, Big 6 champion, 3A state qualifier, regional and sectional champion

138;Michael Macias;Assumption;Fr.;30-7, fifth at 2A state, MAC champion, sectional and district champion

145;Deven Strief;North Scott;Jr.;45-5, fourth at 3A state, MAC champion, district champion, Ed Winger Invite champion

152;Jack Patting;Alleman;Jr.;45-4, 1A state runner-up, Big 6 champion, regional and sectional runner-up