First team

160;Seth Speaker;Mercer County;Sr.;29-16, 1A state qualifier, regional champion, fourth at sectionals, third at Bob Mitton Invitational

170;Trystan Altensey;Riverdale;So.;46-6, fourth at 1A state, regional champion, third at sectionals, won Jim Boyd and Bob Mitton invitationals

182;Camren Simpson;West Carroll;Jr.;38-8, regional runner-up, fifth at Bob Lueders Invitational, tied for second on team in victories

195;Josh Bynum;Sherrard;Jr.;44-7, 1A state qualifier, regional champion, fourth at sectionals, won Jim Boyd Invite, second at E-P and Bob Mitton invites

220;Bryan Caves;Riverdale;Jr.;48-1, 1A state champion, regional and sectional champion, won titles at Riverdale, Princeton and Orion, 85-2 past two seasons

285;Nate Portz;Fulton;Jr.;25-11, 1A state qualifier, runner-up at regionals and sectionals, runner-up at E-P Holiday Tournament

At-large;Broctyn King;Mercer County;Jr.;41-13, sixth at 113 pounds at 1A state, second at regionals, runner-up at Stillman Valley and Orion tournaments

At-large;Allen Catour;Orion;So.;33-6, fifth at 1A state at 145, regional and sectional runner-up, won invitational at Litchfield, second at Bob Mitton

