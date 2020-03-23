First team

You are the owner of this article.
Carter Anderson;Bettendorf;So.;Swam on sixth place 200 medley relay at state, ninth at state in 100 butterfly (50.93) and 200 free qualifier

Gage Behnke;Kewanee;Sr.;Second at state meet in 50 free, 100 free and 200 free and third in 100 breast in athletes with disabilities category

Ryan Boeding;Muscatine;Jr.;Seventh at state meet in 50 free (21.20), 13th in 100 free (48.0), swam on two state-qualifying relays

Derek Burgin;Moline;Sr.;Western Big 6 and sectional runner-up in 50 free, third in 100 free, Big 6 champ in 200 free relay, sectional champ in 400 free relay

Ryland Feist;Pleasant Valley;Fr.;District champion in 500 free (4:50.56), 12th at state meet (4:50.58) and swam 1:51.58 in 200 free at districts

Kyle Hopewell;Davenport Central;So.;District swimmer of year was third at state in 100 butterfly (49.6), 17th in 100 back (54.32) and swam on two relays

Nate Martell;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Qualified for state in four events, placed top 10 in two relays and 12th in 100 back (53.4)

Noah Mitvalsky;Bettendorf;So.;State champion in 200 and 400 free relays, swam on sixth place 200 medley relay at state

Sam Mitvalsky;Bettendorf;Sr.;State champion in 200 and 400 free relays, state runner-up in 100 free (45.69), third in 50 free (20.87)

Henry Neff;Moline,So.;Western Big 6 champion in 500 free and 200 free relay, sectional runner-up in 200 IM and third in 500 free, swam 4:57.34 in 500

Parker Paulson;Pleasant Valley;So.;Swam in four events at state meet, including 11th in 200 IM (1:56.73) and eighth in 400 free relay

Alex Stone;Bettendorf;So.;State champion in 200 and 400 free relays, fifth at state in 200 IM (1:52.96) and sixth in 100 butterfly (50.64)

Ryan Vance;Pleasant Valley;So.;State qualifier in four events, second at districts in 200 free (1:46.79) and fourth in 100 free (48.33)

Ethan Vander Meersch;Moline;Jr.;Western Big 6 and sectional diving champion, state qualifier; season-best 368.5 for 11 dives

