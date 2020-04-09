Kaleb Cornilsen, Easton Valley
Height, year: 6-5, junior
Quick hit: Led the Iowa Q-C area in scoring at 20.2 points per game along with 10 rebounds and 2.9 steals while shooting 59%. Named co-player of year in Tri-Rivers East Division and first team all-state in Class 1A by IPSWA, Cornilsen missed six games with injury including district final with broken fibula.
Caleb Delzell, Camanche
Height, year: 6-8, senior
Quick hit: The Class 2A first team all-stater, off to play at Kirkwood Community College next season, led third-place state tournament team in scoring (14.6 ppg.), rebounding (8.6 rpg.) and blocks (47). He had season-high 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in win over Anamosa.
L.J. Henderson, Camanche
Height, year: 6-3, senior
Quick hit: RVC Elite team and 2A third team all-stater averaged 11.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game for 23-win Indians. The Clinton transfer, who shot nearly 58% from field, had season-high 27 points against Dubuque Senior.
Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Quick hit: All-Wamac East Division, all-substate and third team all-state in Class 3A by IPSWA, Kinney paced the 18-win Sabers in scoring (16.5 ppg.), rebounding (8.8) and steals (1.9 spg.). He matched a school-record with 41 points in win over Clear Creek-Amana.
Nathan Moeller, Prince of Peace
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Quick hit: Selected to Tri-Rivers East Division top team and third team all-state by IPSWA in 1A, Moeller recorded 18.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and nearly three blocks per game. Off to play at St. Ambrose, Moeller had season-high 32 points versus Midland.
Jessen Weber, Easton Valley
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Quick hit: Co-player of the year in the Tri-Rivers East Division, Weber was third team all-state by IPSWA in 1A and named to all-substate team for the 23-1 River Hawks. He averaged 18.5 points per game and shot 48% from 3-point line and 88% at foul line.
