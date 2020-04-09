Kaleb Cornilsen, Easton Valley

Height, year: 6-5, junior

Quick hit: Led the Iowa Q-C area in scoring at 20.2 points per game along with 10 rebounds and 2.9 steals while shooting 59%. Named co-player of year in Tri-Rivers East Division and first team all-state in Class 1A by IPSWA, Cornilsen missed six games with injury including district final with broken fibula.

Caleb Delzell, Camanche

Height, year: 6-8, senior

Quick hit: The Class 2A first team all-stater, off to play at Kirkwood Community College next season, led third-place state tournament team in scoring (14.6 ppg.), rebounding (8.6 rpg.) and blocks (47). He had season-high 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in win over Anamosa.

L.J. Henderson, Camanche

Height, year: 6-3, senior

Quick hit: RVC Elite team and 2A third team all-stater averaged 11.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game for 23-win Indians. The Clinton transfer, who shot nearly 58% from field, had season-high 27 points against Dubuque Senior.