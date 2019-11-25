First team

Sarah Jacobsen (C)

School/year: Orion, senior

Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter

Serving it up: Signed to play volleyball at Illinois State, she led Chargers to 37-2 record and Class 2A super-sectional. The school's all-time kills leader with 1,330, she was unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference and selected to AVCA Region 6 all-star team. She averaged 4.3 kills per set (.364 efficiency).

Emily Brooks

School/year: Erie-Prophetstown, junior

Height/position: 5-9, middle blocker

Serving it up: A six-rotation player, Brooks averaged team-best 3.2 kills and 2.7 digs per set. Named team MVP and unanimous first team all-TRAC East Division, she was team leader with 62 blocks and served at 93% clip.

Kylie Collachia

School/year: Fulton, junior

Height/position: 5-10, setter