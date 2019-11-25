First team
Sarah Jacobsen (C)
School/year: Orion, senior
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: Signed to play volleyball at Illinois State, she led Chargers to 37-2 record and Class 2A super-sectional. The school's all-time kills leader with 1,330, she was unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference and selected to AVCA Region 6 all-star team. She averaged 4.3 kills per set (.364 efficiency).
Emily Brooks
School/year: Erie-Prophetstown, junior
Height/position: 5-9, middle blocker
Serving it up: A six-rotation player, Brooks averaged team-best 3.2 kills and 2.7 digs per set. Named team MVP and unanimous first team all-TRAC East Division, she was team leader with 62 blocks and served at 93% clip.
Kylie Collachia
School/year: Fulton, junior
Height/position: 5-10, setter
Serving it up: In her second season as a starter, Collachia broke Fulton's single-season record for assists with 760. The unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference selection was second on team with 248 digs and posted 25 aces.
Mackenzie Grafton
School/year: Orion, senior
Height/position: 6-0, outside hitter
Serving it up: The all-TRAC selection unleashed a school-record 93 service aces for the conference co-champion Chargers. Signed to play at Division II Lewis University, she recorded 3.2 kills per set (.281 efficiency) and 281 digs.
Lauren McMillin
School/year: Sherrard, senior
Height/position: 5-6, libero
Serving it up: Selected to TRAC West first team and to Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star game, McMillin compiled more than 500 digs the past two seasons. She set a school record with 23 digs in match against Rockridge.
Emily Schipper
School/year: Fulton, senior
Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter
Serving it up: Team MVP and captain for two years, Schipper had 397 kills (.334 efficiency) and a team-best 52 aces. Three-year starter was unanimous all-TRAC. She finished career with school-record 955 kills and 139 aces.
Brooke Smeltzly
School/year: Riverdale, senior
Height/position: 5-8, outside hitter
Serving it up: Unanimous first team all-TRAC, Smeltzly registered nearly 300 kills and 200 digs for the Rams. Team captain, who averaged around 4 kills and 4 digs per set, participated in Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star game.
Karli Stineman
School/year: Mercer County, senior
Height/position: 5-9, middle hitter
Serving it up: An all-Lincoln Trail Conference choice, Stineman led Golden Eagles in kills (224), digs (273) and blocks (60). A four-year varsity starter, Stineman was team MVP and played in Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star event.