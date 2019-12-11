Jordan Neymeyer, sr., Pleasant Valley: State qualifier in four events -- 200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. She was second team all-MAC in all four events. She swam 2:14.47 in IM and 1:08.70 in breaststroke at regionals.

Arianna Ottavianelli, sr., Bettendorf: Bound for Florida State, Ottavianelli was seventh at state in 100 breaststroke (1:05.60) and eighth in 200 IM (2:08.69). She also swam on fifth- and sixth-place state relays. She was first team all-MAC in maximum four events.

Sami Roemer, sr., Bettendorf: Missouri State recruit was fifth at state in 100 backstroke (56.91) and ninth in 200 IM (2:07.24). Also on fifth- and sixth-place relays, she was named the conference swimmer of the year.

Olivia Sholl, so., Rock Island: A state qualifier in the 100 breaststroke, she was conference and sectional champion in that event with a season-best time of 1:07.98. She was Big Six runner-up in 200 individual medley and third at sectionals.

Olivia White, sr., Moline: Captured Big Six title in 500 free, 200 and 400 free relays and was runner-up in 200 free. She was third at sectionals in 200 and 500 freestyles. Her season-best time was 5:18 in 500 free.