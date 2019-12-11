Zoey Ahrens, sr., Bettendorf: Named first team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference in three events (500 free and 200/400 free relays), she was 10th at state in 500 free (5:08.93) and 19th in 200 free (1:58.15). Ahrens was on the state's sixth place 400 free relay.
Taylor Buhr, so., Pleasant Valley: Garnered two top-11 finishes at the state meet in individual events -- fifth in 100 breaststroke (1:05.21) and 11th in 200 individual medley (2:10.24). She also competed on Spartans' sixth place 200 medley relay and ninth place 400 free relay.
Megan Greenley, sr., Bettendorf: The Wisconsin-Milwaukee recruit anchored Bulldogs' fifth place 200 medley relay and led off the 10th place 200 free relay at state. She was state qualifier in 50 free and 100 butterfly.
Sophie Greko, so., Moline: Qualified for Illinois state meet in 200 and 500 freestyles. She was Big Six and sectional champion in four events -- 200 and 500 frees along with 200 and 400 free relays. Swam season-best 1:54 in 200 free and 5:10 in 500 free.
Abby Lear, so., Muscatine: First team all-MAC in 50 and 100 free, Lear was 11th at state in 50 free and 13th in 100 free. Recorded a season-best 24.1 in 50 free and 53.2 in 100 free. She also swam on the Muskies' state-qualifying 400 free relay.
Jordan Neymeyer, sr., Pleasant Valley: State qualifier in four events -- 200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. She was second team all-MAC in all four events. She swam 2:14.47 in IM and 1:08.70 in breaststroke at regionals.
Arianna Ottavianelli, sr., Bettendorf: Bound for Florida State, Ottavianelli was seventh at state in 100 breaststroke (1:05.60) and eighth in 200 IM (2:08.69). She also swam on fifth- and sixth-place state relays. She was first team all-MAC in maximum four events.
Sami Roemer, sr., Bettendorf: Missouri State recruit was fifth at state in 100 backstroke (56.91) and ninth in 200 IM (2:07.24). Also on fifth- and sixth-place relays, she was named the conference swimmer of the year.
Olivia Sholl, so., Rock Island: A state qualifier in the 100 breaststroke, she was conference and sectional champion in that event with a season-best time of 1:07.98. She was Big Six runner-up in 200 individual medley and third at sectionals.
Olivia White, sr., Moline: Captured Big Six title in 500 free, 200 and 400 free relays and was runner-up in 200 free. She was third at sectionals in 200 and 500 freestyles. Her season-best time was 5:18 in 500 free.
Diving
Sydney Hanson, jr., Bettendorf: First team all-MAC diver placed fourth at state meet for the second time in three years with an 11-dive total of 451.90. Her season-best performance was 466.95 at Marshalltown.
Makayla Hughbanks, jr., Bettendorf: First team all-MAC selection had 451.10 performance at state qualifier, seventh best in Iowa this season. She was 13th at state meet.
Taylor Puglisi, sr., Moline: Three-time state qualifier is a three-time Big Six and sectional diving champion. She established 11-dive records for school (483.15), conference meet (426.35) and sectionals (483.15).