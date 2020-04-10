Ganon Greenman, Ridgewood
G/Jr.
Honorable mention AP all-state and special mention IBCA all-state for 1A, first team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2 steals per game
Nate Henry, Rockridge
G/F, So.
Third team IBCA all-state and honorable mention AP all-state for 2A, unanimous all-Three Rivers West; averaged 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals per game
Josh Johnson, Orion
G, Sr.
Honorable mention AP all-state for 2A, unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division; averaged 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals per game
Coltin Quagliano, Wethersfield
G, Jr.
First team AP and IBCA Class 1A all-state, first team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 22.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game
Kavon Russell, Kewanee
G, Sr.
Second team AP all-state, third team IBCA all-state for 2A; unanimous all-Three Rivers East Division; averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game
Julian Samuels, Annawan
G, Sr.
Third team IBCA all-state and honorable mention AP all-state for 1A, first team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists per game
