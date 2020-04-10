You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
First team
0 comments

First team

Ganon Greenman, Ridgewood

G/Jr.

Honorable mention AP all-state and special mention IBCA all-state for 1A, first team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2 steals per game

Nate Henry, Rockridge

G/F, So.

Third team IBCA all-state and honorable mention AP all-state for 2A, unanimous all-Three Rivers West; averaged 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals per game

Josh Johnson, Orion

G, Sr.

Honorable mention AP all-state for 2A, unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division; averaged 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals per game

Coltin Quagliano, Wethersfield

G, Jr.

First team AP and IBCA Class 1A all-state, first team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 22.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game

Kavon Russell, Kewanee

G, Sr.

Second team AP all-state, third team IBCA all-state for 2A; unanimous all-Three Rivers East Division; averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game

Julian Samuels, Annawan

G, Sr.

Third team IBCA all-state and honorable mention AP all-state for 1A, first team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists per game

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News