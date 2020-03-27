First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Lane Scorpil;Columbus/WMU;So.;35-3, sixth at 2A state, sectional and district champion, won his first 35 bouts

113;Keaton Zeimet;Central DeWitt;Jr.;41-3, third at 2A state, sectional and district champion, Wamac runner-up

120;Damon Huston;Midland;Jr.;49-4, 1A state runner-up, Tri-Rivers champion, won six weekend tournaments

126;Kael Brisker;Wilton;Jr.;37-6, fourth at 1A state, sectional champion, second at RVC tournament, 2-time state placer

132;Eric Kinkaid;Camanche;So.;41-5, seventh at 2A state, RVC champion, sectional and district champion

138;Talen Dengler;West Liberty;Sr.;32-10, 2A state qualifier, RVC champion, sectional and district runner-up

145;Daniel Meeker;Wapello;Sr.;41-3, fourth at 1A state, 4-time state placer, SEISC, sectional and district champion

152;Will Esmoil;West Liberty;Sr.;42-0, 2A state champion, RVC champion, sectional and district champion