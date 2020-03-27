First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Lane Scorpil;Columbus/WMU;So.;35-3, sixth at 2A state, sectional and district champion, won his first 35 bouts
113;Keaton Zeimet;Central DeWitt;Jr.;41-3, third at 2A state, sectional and district champion, Wamac runner-up
120;Damon Huston;Midland;Jr.;49-4, 1A state runner-up, Tri-Rivers champion, won six weekend tournaments
126;Kael Brisker;Wilton;Jr.;37-6, fourth at 1A state, sectional champion, second at RVC tournament, 2-time state placer
132;Eric Kinkaid;Camanche;So.;41-5, seventh at 2A state, RVC champion, sectional and district champion
138;Talen Dengler;West Liberty;Sr.;32-10, 2A state qualifier, RVC champion, sectional and district runner-up
145;Daniel Meeker;Wapello;Sr.;41-3, fourth at 1A state, 4-time state placer, SEISC, sectional and district champion
152;Will Esmoil;West Liberty;Sr.;42-0, 2A state champion, RVC champion, sectional and district champion
160;Cade Everson;Camanche;Jr.;32-5, 2A state qualifier, district and sectional champion, third at RVC tournament
170;Abraham Michel;Maquoketa;Sr.;38-7, fourth at 2A state, Wamac, sectional and district runner-up
182;Coy Baker;Wilton;Sr.;40-3, fourth at 1A state, RVC, sectional and district champion, team-high 28 pins
195;Tyler Thurston;North Cedar;Sr.;40-7, 1A state runner-up, sectional and district champion, second at RVC tournament
220;Kobe Simon;West Liberty;Jr.;37-1, 2A state runner-up, RVC, sectional and district champion, 30 bonus-point wins
285;Taven Rich;Maquoketa;Sr.;41-2, 2A state runner-up, RVC, sectional and district champion, 32 pins
At-large;Brody Hawtrey;North Cedar;Sr.;45-7, sixth at 1A state at 145, RVC and sectional champion
At-large;Gabe Hayes;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;31-5, 1A state qualifier at 285, SEISC, sectional and district champion
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!