Sommer Daniel (C)
School/year: Tipton, senior
Height/position: 5-9, setter/outside hitter
Serving it up: Three-time all-Eastern Iowa captain and Utah signee finished her career with 1,611 kills, 1,827 assists and 1,135 digs, believed to be first Iowa player to eclipse 1,000 in all three categories. She averaged 3.75 kills, 4.43 assists and 2.72 digs per set this season for a 32-win squad.
Emma Boleyn
School/year: North Cedar, senior
Height/position: 6-1, middle blocker
Serving it up: All-River Valley Conference Elite team performer led the state of Iowa with 165 total blocks. She averaged nearly two kills per set with a .333 hitting efficiency while going 259 of 293 serving with 35 aces.
Ella Caffery
School/year: Wilton, sophomore
Height/position: 5-10, setter/middle hitter
Serving it up: Chosen to RVC Elite team, Caffery tallied 5.3 assists, 3.3 kills and 2.7 digs per set for 2A state-qualifying Beavers. She also had 70 blocks and 44 aces, among top five in RVC South. Has 1,313 assists in two seasons.
Macy Daufeldt
School/year: West Liberty, sophomore
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: Drake recruit and repeat first-team choice, Daufeldt led Comets to 31 wins and 3A state tournament with 4.79 kills per set and .403 efficiency. She also averaged 3.15 digs and was named to RVC Elite team.
Kelsey Drake
School/year: Wilton, sophomore
Height/position: 5-10, setter/middle hitter
Serving it up: Six-rotation standout averaged 4.13 kills (.425 efficiency), 4.04 assists and 2.86 digs per set. An all-RVC Elite team performer, she had a team-high 68 aces and recorded team-best 72 blocks for 35-4 Beavers.
Monica Morales
School/year: West Liberty, freshman
Height/position: 5-4, libero
Serving it up: Had 451 digs (more than 5.2 per set), the second most by a ninth-grader in Iowa this fall regardless of class. Named to all-RVC South Division first team, Morales also served at 90% efficiency with 28 aces.
Martha Pace
School/year: West Liberty, junior
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: The all-RVC Elite team performer smashed 3.87 kills per set and did so with a .419 efficiency. She averaged 2.87 digs per set and had only 22 service miscues in 386 chances. Has 824 kills in three seasons.
Nell Sybesma
School/year: Maquoketa, Senior
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: The all-Wamac East performer ranked 10th in Iowa 4A with 3.88 kills per set. She also recorded 2.94 digs per set, had 42 blocks and served at a 91% clip. Sybesma collected 571 kills the past two seasons.