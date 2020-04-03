Name;School;Pos;Year;Noteworthy
Gracey Damron;Kewanee;G/F;Sr.;Unanimous first team all-Three Rivers East Division; averaged 16 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals per game
Sidney Garrett;Riverdale;F;Sr.;Class 2A second team all-state by IBCA, honorable mention all-state AP; averaged 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals per game
Carly Gillen;Monmouth-Roseville;F;Sr.;First team all-state in 2A by AP, third team all-state by IBCA, first team all-West Central North; averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 assists per game
Emily Miller;Annawan;C;Jr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference; averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.5 assists per game
Lexi Nichols;Wethersfield;G;Sr.;Class 1A honorable mention all-state by AP, special mention all-state by IBCA, first team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 17.5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals per game
Karli Stineman;Mercer County;G/F;Sr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals per game
