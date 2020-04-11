Ty Anderson, North Scott
Height, year: 6-7, senior
Honors/stats: Named first team all-state in Class 4A by Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, first team all-substate, first team all-MAC; averaged 18.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game, 56.6% FGs, 49% 3-pointers
Quick hit: The Northern Iowa signee spurred the Lancers to the state tournament for the third straight season. He closed career with 972 points and 546 rebounds. Team was 65-9 with him in the lineup the past three seasons.
Jayden Houston, Davenport North
Height, year: 6-2, junior
Honors/stats: Selected second team all-state in Class 4A by IPSWA, named to all-substate team and chosen to MAC's top team; averaged team-best 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 56.6% FGs
Quick hit: Houston made a buzzer-beater in substate final to launch North to state tournament for the first time since 2003. He averaged 19.5 points, five rebounds and was 17 of 26 from field in North's last two postseason games.
Sam Kilburg, North Scott
Height, year: 5-11, senior
Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC; averaged 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game; 50.6% FGs, 46.9% 3-pointers
Quick hit: Three-year starter made a conference-best 61 3s and ranked first or second on team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. Headed to play at University of Dubuque, Kilburg tallied double figures in 22 of North Scott's 24 games.
Sean Peeters, Assumption
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Honors/stats: Mississippi Athletic Conference player of year, Class 3A first team all-state by IPSWA, all-substate team; averaged MAC-best 23.6 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, shot 60% from field, 37% from 3s
Quick hit: Undecided yet on where he'll attend college, the southpaw accounted for 44% of the Knights' scoring in a 19-5 season which ended in the substate final. Peeters set Assumption's single-season (542) and career mark (1,130) for points.
Jordan Rice, Rock Island
Height, year: 5-9 junior
Honors/stats: All-Western Big 6 first team, Illinois Associated Press Class 3A all-state honorable mention, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 3A all-state third team; averaged 12.7 points, 5.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds per game
Quick hit: The point guard steered the Rocks to a 23-win season and a Class 3A regional championship. Besides being the team's floor general, he was Rock Island's primary defensive stopper and one of its better perimeter threats.
Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Honors/stats: All-Western Big 6 first team, Illinois AP Class 3A all-state first team, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 3A all-state first team; averaged metro-best 27.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game
Quick hit: The first Big 6 boys basketball player in four years to earn first team all-state honors, Rivera capped a phenomenal career with 56 points and 31 rebounds in two regional contests. His 2,486 points are a school record.
