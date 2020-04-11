Ty Anderson, North Scott

Height, year: 6-7, senior

Honors/stats: Named first team all-state in Class 4A by Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, first team all-substate, first team all-MAC; averaged 18.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game, 56.6% FGs, 49% 3-pointers

Quick hit: The Northern Iowa signee spurred the Lancers to the state tournament for the third straight season. He closed career with 972 points and 546 rebounds. Team was 65-9 with him in the lineup the past three seasons.

Jayden Houston, Davenport North

Height, year: 6-2, junior

Honors/stats: Selected second team all-state in Class 4A by IPSWA, named to all-substate team and chosen to MAC's top team; averaged team-best 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 56.6% FGs

Quick hit: Houston made a buzzer-beater in substate final to launch North to state tournament for the first time since 2003. He averaged 19.5 points, five rebounds and was 17 of 26 from field in North's last two postseason games.

Sam Kilburg, North Scott