Fitzgerald signs a 10-year extension with Northwestern to remain football coach

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has been sought after by NFL teams the last few offseasons. But each time, he has opted to stay at his alma mater instead of making the jump to the next level.
And on Wednesday, Northwestern made sure its football coach would stay in Evanston even longer. Fitzgerald and Northwestern agreed to a new 10-year contract through 2030. His previous deal lasted through 2026.
"Stacy, Jack, Ryan, Brendan and I have always been grateful to call Northwestern our home, and be part of the Wildcats family," Fitzgerald said in a news release. "We all have a lot to be proud of, but our best is yet to come."
"We have one of the best coaches in college football and, more importantly, a leader uncommonly suited to this University," outgoing Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips said. "Over the course of his tenure, Coach Fitzgerald has built a culture of unwavering belief in excellence both on and off the field, and led our Wildcats to unprecedented sustained success. They boast incredible achievement in the classroom, in the community and in competition, and will for years to come."
This offseason, more professional teams came calling. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that multiple NFL teams inquired about Fitzgerald, but he had not agreed to any interviews. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans all had him on their radar. Two years ago, he declined an interview with the Green Bay Packers — Mark Murphy, Green Bay's president and CEO, hired Fitzgerald when he was Northwestern's athletic director in 2006.
Fitzgerald has been highly-coveted because of his ability to build a successful program in Evanston. The 2020 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year led the Wildcats to their second Big Ten Championship appearance in three years this season. The Wildcats finished the season 7-2 with a 35-19 victory in the Citrus Bowl.
Fitzgerald is the sixth-longest tenured coach in the FBS and the winningest coach in Northwestern history with 106 wins. He also took home Big Ten Coach of the year in 2018.
During his time as a player at Northwestern, he was also extremely accomplished — two-time All-American, Bronko Nagurski Award winner, Chuck Bednarik Award winner and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Heupel in for Vols: Josh Heupel believes he can win quickly at Tennessee and position the football program for long-term success. He's so confident that not even the specter of NCAA sanctions deterred him from joining his former UCF boss in a package deal for the Volunteers.
Heupel was introduced Wednesday as the program's 27th head coach and fifth, not counting interim or acting coaches, since the end of the 2008 season. He replaces Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired Jan. 18 after an investigation into recruiting issues.
He said he talked “frankly” with Tennessee leadership about what happened and the anticipated punishment.
“I believe that there’s a minor speed bump that we're going through, but the kids that are in our program right now and the kids that are being recruited are all going to have an opportunity to go play and chase championships,” Heupel said.
His optimism was rewarded with a six-year deal worth $4 million a year. Tennessee will pay half of Heupel's buyout from UCF, and his contract has a clause extending his deal in case of a postseason ban of two or more years or if eight or more scholarships are cut.
New athletic director Danny White said Tennessee ran an “exhaustive nationwide search” led by the same search firm that helped land White. But he said Heupel was his No. 1 option even after that process.
Heupel was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF, where White hired him to replace Scott Frost after the Knights went 13-0 in 2017. Heupel noted UCF had 10 opt-outs during the pandemic when asked about going 6-4 in 2020.
Tennessee is conducting an internal investigation with outside attorneys hired to look into recruiting issues that Chancellor Donde Plowman called “stunning" after the firing of Pruitt, two assistants and seven others. The NCAA opened a case in December and has had investigators involved the past couple weeks.
Heupel said Tennessee has all the pieces to win as the biggest show in town with facilities as good as any in the country, including Neyland Stadium.
“I just got goosebumps thinking about it," Heupel said. “All those things are still here. Trust me. Our leadership, who I’m going to bring in, give us a chance.”
Phillips joins NC State staff: North Carolina State added former Kentucky head coach Joker Phillips to its staff. The school said Phillips would serve as assistant head coach and receivers coach under Dave Doeren.
Phillips had spent the past two seasons at Maryland as receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, which followed stops at Cincinnati, Ohio State and Florida as well as the NFL's Cleveland Browns.
• Veteran coach Jim Leavitt, 64, was named defensive coordinator at SMU under coach Sonny Dykes.
Leavitt spent last season as defensive coordinator at FAU, after spending the previous year at Florida State as a defensive analyst then defensive line coach. He was also DC at Colorado (2015-16) and Oregon (2017-18).
• Vanderbilt hired former Alabama defensive back and NFL scout Gerald “Smoke” Dixon as director of scouting.