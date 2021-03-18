Five walks to get you outside in the Quad-Cities area

Spring is nearly here and it's time to get outdoors. Here are five easy to moderate hikes in the Quad-Cities to enjoy.

1. Black Hawk State Historic Site

The Black Hawk State Historic Site is about 208 acres on both sides of Black Hawk Road in Rock Island. Enjoy several miles of marked hiking trails through woodlands and along the Rock River.

4801 11th St., Rock Island | blackhawkpark.org

2. Sylvan Island

Accessible by a pedestrian bridge, Sylvan Island is a 37-acre abandoned industrial site in Moline offers hiking trails in the woods and along the Mississippi River/Sylvan Slough. Watch out for off-road cyclists, Sylvan Island is a popular cycling spot, too.

101 1st Avenue, Moline | facebook.com/Sylvan-Island-540088789705192/

3. Sunderbruch Park