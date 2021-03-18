 Skip to main content
Five walks to get you outside in the Quad-Cities area
Spring is nearly here and it's time to get outdoors. Here are five easy to moderate hikes in the Quad-Cities to enjoy.

1. Black Hawk State Historic Site

Vella Leonard, 9, of Davenport leads her family, from left, Amanda Hill, Aerial Hill, and Sebastian Bennett, on a hike around Black Hawk State Historic Site in Rock Island.

The Black Hawk State Historic Site is about 208 acres on both sides of Black Hawk Road in Rock Island. Enjoy several miles of marked hiking trails through woodlands and along the Rock River.

4801 11th St., Rock Island | blackhawkpark.org

2. Sylvan Island

Joseph Ramsey 5, Wendy Farris, Karl Farris and Emily Whitson of Branson, Missouri, take a walk around Sylvan Island in Moline.

Accessible by a pedestrian bridge, Sylvan Island is a 37-acre abandoned industrial site in Moline offers hiking trails in the woods and along the Mississippi River/Sylvan Slough. Watch out for off-road cyclists, Sylvan Island is a popular cycling spot, too.

101 1st Avenue, Moline | facebook.com/Sylvan-Island-540088789705192/

3. Sunderbruch Park

Evelyn Brennan, 3, of Davenport walks with her family at Sunderbruch Park in Davenport.

Sunderbruch Park offers paved and wooded hiking trails, off-road cycling and equestrian trails on a 134 acre park in west Davenport. The wooded trails close when conditions are poor, but the paved path offers a moderately difficult hike with some hills.

4675 Telegraph Road, Davenport | facebook.com/pages/Sunderbruch Park/154628421266579/

4. Schuetzen Park

Schuetzen Park in Davenport was a former German-American shooting range.

Once a German-American shooting range and event ground, Schuetzen Park is a hilly mile hike through the woods along two marked trails. Wayfaring signs explain the history of the park.

700 Waverly Road, Davenport | facebook.com/SchuetzenparkGilde/

5. Nahant Marsh

Nahant Marsh in Davenport offers about a mile of walking trails surrounded by wetlands.

Nahant Marsh is a 305-acre wetlands nature preserve in southwest Davenport, Iowa. About a mile of trails wander through the property, which has abundant wildlife.

4220 Wapello Ave, Davenport | https://nahantmarsh.org/

Are trails open or closed?

Check trail status online before you head out -- hiking when trails are wet or muddy can cause damage.

Friends of Off-Road Cycling maintains a quick guide to many local sites at qcforc.org/content.php

Want to keep exploring? Visit qctrails.org to find more trails.

