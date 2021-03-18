Five walks to get you outside in the Quad-Cities area

Spring is nearly here and it's time to get outdoors. Here are five easy to moderate hikes in the Quad-Cities to enjoy.
1. Black Hawk State Historic Site
The Black Hawk State Historic Site is about 208 acres on both sides of Black Hawk Road in Rock Island. Enjoy several miles of marked hiking trails through woodlands and along the Rock River.
4801 11th St., Rock Island | blackhawkpark.org
2. Sylvan Island
Accessible by a pedestrian bridge, Sylvan Island is a 37-acre abandoned industrial site in Moline offers hiking trails in the woods and along the Mississippi River/Sylvan Slough. Watch out for off-road cyclists, Sylvan Island is a popular cycling spot, too.
101 1st Avenue, Moline | facebook.com/Sylvan-Island-540088789705192/
3. Sunderbruch Park
Sunderbruch Park offers paved and wooded hiking trails, off-road cycling and equestrian trails on a 134 acre park in west Davenport. The wooded trails close when conditions are poor, but the paved path offers a moderately difficult hike with some hills.
4675 Telegraph Road, Davenport | facebook.com/pages/Sunderbruch Park/154628421266579/
4. Schuetzen Park
Once a German-American shooting range and event ground, Schuetzen Park is a hilly mile hike through the woods along two marked trails. Wayfaring signs explain the history of the park.
700 Waverly Road, Davenport | facebook.com/SchuetzenparkGilde/
5. Nahant Marsh
Nahant Marsh is a 305-acre wetlands nature preserve in southwest Davenport, Iowa. About a mile of trails wander through the property, which has abundant wildlife.
4220 Wapello Ave, Davenport | https://nahantmarsh.org/