This rated-R story, set at an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate, will be performed at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this funny, irreverent and touching celebration of the women's spirit. Tickets, at $8 for general seating, available at www.purplepass.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Playcrafters Barn Theatre, Moline. $8 general seating
