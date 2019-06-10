3. Flag Day observance

You are the owner of this article.
Flag Day observance

Memorial Park Cemetery, 5001 34th Ave., Moline, will celebrate Flag Day 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday with an evening of patriotic music performed by Big River Brass Band and retrieval of the American Flag. Attendeees should bring lawn chairs. Light refreshments will be available. Free

