3. Flag Day observance

Memorial Park Cemetery, 5001 34th Ave., Moline, will celebrate Flag Day 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday with an evening of patriotic music performed by Big River Brass Band and retrieval of the American Flag. Attendeees should bring lawn chairs. Light refreshments will be available. Free
