Hosted by Friends of Hauberg Civic Center, the event will be 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Tickets, at $20, are available at www.eventbrite.com As part of admission, guests will receive a branded Hauberg Estate flashlight. A cash bar with beer and wine will be available. Inside the mansion, all the lights have been turned off. Each group is accompanied by guides who will illuminate pieces throughout the house, which allows participants to appreciate the architecture and Halloween decorations. Guests on the ages 21-and older tour will navigate stairs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the tour at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 309-373-5080.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Hauberg Civic Center, Rock Island. $20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.