MUSCATINE — Flood me once, shame on you. Flood me twice, shame on me.

Gary Diercks has been flooded before. Diercks, who owns a building on Mississippi Drive where he stores classic cars, knew another big flood was coming.

“It seems like we have a 100-year flood every year,” he said.

So weeks ago, Diercks started preparing for the water to reach his riverfront building: sandbagging the building perimeter and moving his collection of cars to higher ground.

Some residents told him he was wasting his time. But Diercks knew better. And when the flooding overwhelmed Mississippi Drive this week, his building was safely barricaded.

Other buildings in Muscatine’s downtown district weren’t so lucky.

On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of workers, volunteers, and casual observers were gathered along Mississippi Drive to raise the railroad tracks, set up water pumps, clear out flooded basements, and gawk at the spectacle of flooding.

On Iowa Avenue, shops were open for business on Wednesday afternoon — even as their basements were overrun by water.

“I’ve been here two years and never seen anything like it,” said Chasey Sedam, who works at Avenue Subs.

Shop owner Brad Kisner said he plans to keep the business open as pumps push the water out of their basement and onto the street.

The arrangement has one problem: “If I want to pump all night, I have to keep the door open,” Kisner said. “Who’s gonna be here all night?”

Next door, at Missipi Brew, the restaurant-bar was business as usual on Wednesday afternoon. Outside, water from long tubes gushed onto the street, pumped up from the business’s basement onto the street.

“We’re really grateful that we were prepared and that it hasn’t affected business that much,” said Aarin Gafeller, who works at the Brew.

The costs of preventive and emergency products are mostly borne by the companies themselves, business owners said.

Diercks estimated that he spent as much as $7,000 to prevent damage to his building and vehicles. “FEMA insurance is not cheap,” he said, “but when you’re this close to the river you better have it.”

In the meantime, Muscatine will stay afloat by staying busy.

“We keep on working,” said Kisner. “We’ll get this water out.”

--Graham Ambrose

