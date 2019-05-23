The flooding in Scott County has given property owners additional time to protest their property assessments, the county assessor's office announced.
The federal disaster proclamation for Scott County from its May floods automatically extends the 2019 Board of Review Session and assessment protest filing deadline per state law. Property owners who think their Jan. 1, 2019 assessment was incorrect, but missed the protest filing period (April 2 to April 30) due to effects of the disaster now have until June 5 to file a protest.
But the law does not authorize the Board of Review to make adjustments to property assessments affected by flooding. Assessments are based on the current condition and quality of the property as it was on Jan. 1.
Property owners concerned about the impact of flooding on their assessed value should contact the Scott County Assessor’s Office immediately by phone or email. The Assessor will answer all questions and flag the property for inspection in late 2019 to check on its condition ahead of the Jan. 1, 2020, assessment.
To protest an assessment, property owners can file by mail, email or in person at the assessor’s office. To file a protest online, visit xxxxxxxx and click on “Scott County Assessment Appeals Process” at the bottom of the page.
