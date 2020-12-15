FOID cards are still being processed

In addition, the ISP has provided relief to FOID and CCL holders by submitting emergency rules addressing renewals during COVID-19 through which FOID and CCL cards remain valid during the renewal process, if a renewal application was properly submitted by the cardholder. While my application was submitted in December 2019, four months before COVID-19 first hit the state, to the best of my research, my application and FOID card would qualify as well. The state website says they are giving discretion to FFL holders to conduct transactions under these emergency rules. The key is to have your application receipt, proving that you have complied with the process.

But here is the problem, we live in a border community. If I wanted to purchase a shotgun from an Iowa dealer, then they are being asked to report an expired license on a federal form. Does that sound like a good ethical business transaction? As we continue to have conflicts between federal and state regulations, I would not blame an out-of-state retailer for refusing service to Illinois residents with expired cards. And I have experienced that first-hand already. So a solution needs to come from the legislature; administrative streamlining is not the answer.

Recently, Illinois state senator Neil Anderson commented on this issue.