FOID cards are still being processed

One of the great joys of living on the Illinois/Iowa border is seeing how each state “governs” its citizens, especially since the government is to govern its people at the consent of the citizens, although many would argue that those basic tenets were thrown out years ago.
The Firearm Owners Identification card was created by the Illinois legislature over 50 years ago. Since then, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Firearms Services Bureau has been administrating FOID card, Concealed Carry License (CCL), and generally all firearm requirements in Illinois.
Demands on the ISP have increased significantly in the past few decades as people, not just hunters, are looking to have a firearm in their possession. The reasons are self-evident as unrest in the country has increased, especially in the last year. The number of FOID card holders has grown from 1.2 million to 2.2 million in a decade. Illinois was strong armed into allowing concealed carry around 2013, which has also increased the burden on ISP. CCL holders have nearly quadrupled since 2014 to over 340,000 individuals in the state.
The ISP is aware of the delays and have recently added staff to help reduce the backlog. I am approaching a year on my FOID card renewal, which is extremely frustrating. ISP is working as best it can within present constraints. It has increased staff, eliminated internal redundancies, and conducted technology upgrades, so things are steadily improving.
In addition, the ISP has provided relief to FOID and CCL holders by submitting emergency rules addressing renewals during COVID-19 through which FOID and CCL cards remain valid during the renewal process, if a renewal application was properly submitted by the cardholder. While my application was submitted in December 2019, four months before COVID-19 first hit the state, to the best of my research, my application and FOID card would qualify as well. The state website says they are giving discretion to FFL holders to conduct transactions under these emergency rules. The key is to have your application receipt, proving that you have complied with the process.
But here is the problem, we live in a border community. If I wanted to purchase a shotgun from an Iowa dealer, then they are being asked to report an expired license on a federal form. Does that sound like a good ethical business transaction? As we continue to have conflicts between federal and state regulations, I would not blame an out-of-state retailer for refusing service to Illinois residents with expired cards. And I have experienced that first-hand already. So a solution needs to come from the legislature; administrative streamlining is not the answer.
Recently, Illinois state senator Neil Anderson commented on this issue.
“My office is receiving call after call from constituents frustrated in the delay times in renewing their FOID card. This is unacceptable,” said Anderson. “While I appreciate the adoption of recent emergency rules to help individuals with expired FOID cards, people are still running into issues purchasing firearms and ammunition because stores and out-of-state businesses won’t accept expired IDs.”
Each year he has introduced legislation for the elimination of FOID cards, along with other common sense firearm changes, but with minimal support. Those who purchase a firearm would still need to undergo strict federal background checks.
Currently, our process would be similar to having to file your federal taxes with the state of Illinois before you can file them federally. Does that sound like an efficient use of time and resources? Let us hope Illinois will move forward and eliminate this unnecessary burden.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com
