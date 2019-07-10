"We always have pork chops in the Quad-Cities," McGuire said of the concessions for the JDC. "So Pork Chop Hill, which is from the old Oakwood days, is located between the 16th green and the 17th tee. They'll take care of your food and drink, any way you need to."
It's going to be hot out there and the JDC also has a few features to make sure people stay cool. Returning from last year, the cooling benches are placed between the clubhouse and the satellite pro shop near the putting green and the Oasis food tent. In addition, the Family Zone is fully air-conditioned, and there are water refill stations near the clubhouse as well.
