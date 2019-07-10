070819-qct-mda-jdc-002

Matthew Wolff hits his approach shot on the 15th hole during the John Deere Classic's Monday's Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He was the winner of the 3M Open tournament last week in Blaine, Minn.

"We always have pork chops in the Quad-Cities," McGuire said of the concessions for the JDC. "So Pork Chop Hill, which is from the old Oakwood days, is located between the 16th green and the 17th tee. They'll take care of your food and drink, any way you need to." 

It's going to be hot out there and the JDC also has a few features to make sure people stay cool. Returning from last year, the cooling benches are placed between the clubhouse and the satellite pro shop near the putting green and the Oasis food tent. In addition, the Family Zone is fully air-conditioned, and there are water refill stations near the clubhouse as well.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments